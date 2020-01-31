'Nazar' Written Update For January 30 | Will Mohana Regain Her Powers Again?

Starring Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles, Nazar is amongst the most popular serials on Star Plus. The show is based on dark magic and witch mythology. The basic storyline of the show revolves around an evil Daayan (witch), who is cursed by the gods and exiled into the human world.

In the previous episode, Mohana sent everyone on the moon for eternity. Will Mohana win? Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar Written Update for January 30, 2020

To increase the spark of love between Naman and Saanvi, Piya and Ansh ask them for a trip to the jungle. To bring the two together, Piya asks Naman to sit with Saanvi behind. When he sits beside her, she keeps the luggage between them. Ansh tells Piya that it was awkward what she did and they plan to send them out. Ansh stops the car and tells Saanvi and Naman that the car is not working because of the heat and asks them to go and bring someone from the garage outside the jungle.

On the other hand, Mohana is suffering and unable to use her powers. Doctors in the mental asylum try to dominate her. She says she has powers and she cannot use it because of their medicine and she is not going to take it. The confused doctor asks her politely that they cannot see any powers and this medicine will do good to her. She tries to run and many ward boys gather to capture her.

Meanwhile, Naman and Saanvi are cribbing about joining Ansh and Piya in the trip. Naman tells Saanvi that he said yes for coming because she was coming. The two keep walking and Naman slips and falls. They see a human skull and freak out. Now, they are worried about Ansh and Piya.

Mohana tries to run away but the ward boys catch her and try to sedate her with medicine. However, a plant starts to grow which grabs the ward boys and the Doctor is shocked as he has not seen such a thing ever. Mohana takes a knife and tells them that she is not going to take any medicine.

Ansh and Piya are talking to each other and a man approaches them. He says that he wants to help and asks them to get in his car. As soon as they sit. He disappears and is seen standing outside of the car. He exclaims that he is going to kill both of them right away. Will he kill them? Is Mohana regaining her powers? We will find out in the next episode.

