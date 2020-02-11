'Nazar' February 10 Written Update | Will Ansh Get Married To Natasha?

One of the most successful mythological drama on Indian television, Nazar, stars incredible actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. The show is based on dark magic and witch mythology. In the previous episode, Mohana has prepared the entire house for Ansh's wedding and Piya gets addicted to Vishalika's powers. Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

In the latest episode of Nazar, Ansh and Piya get into a furious argument. Piya does not want Ansh to get married but if he does she will get married to someone else too. Shocked Ansh tells her that this is to curate Mohana from her Aikain powers. Piya tells him that if he continues this she will also not back out. Ansh reminds her that she is a Devik and she cannot do this as it will take her powers away. She tells him that she has Vishalika's powers so she does not want to be a Devik anymore. Instead, she asks him to join hands with her and share the powers. Ansh ties her with ropes to prevent Vishalika to take over the situation and leaves.

On the other hand, Mohana asks everyone to get Ansh married in the daylight rather than in the night and Pandit Ji agrees to her saying that day time is better. Mohana has already called Natasha and her family for getting her married to Ansh.

Meanwhile, the holy water of Ganga falls on Mohana and it causes a burning sensation on her skin. Confused Mohana asks everyone why is this happening but Vedeshree consoles her saying that it is because she is not well. In the room, Piya unlocks the ropes with Vishalika's powers and thinks to herself that Ansh has forgotten her powers.

While everyone is searching for Mohana's medicines to stop her powers from coming, Ansh realises that it might be Piya who hid the flask. He goes to talk to Piya where they have a deal if he opens her ropes, she will give him Mohana's medicines. As soon as Ansh opens Piya's ropes, she ties him with the same and tells him that the flash broke because he tied her. Nishant sends a voice message to Ansh revealing that if Mohana loses her powers Vishalika will take over Piya's body and they will lose her. However, no one gets to listen to the message in a hurry.

In the meantime, the lights of the house go off and Ansh comes down as a groom and the proceedings of the marriage begin. To stop the marriage, Chaitali faints down. Ansh tells everyone that he would not get married to Chaitali in such condition. Mohana agrees to marry him. Piya brings a leaf and puts in Chaitali's mouth and she wakes up screaming that the leaf was too bitter. Mohana asks everyone to proceed with the wedding ceremony. Will Ansh get married to Natasha? Will Vishalika take over Piya's body? We will find out in the next episode.

