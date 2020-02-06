Nazar Written Update For February 5 | Mohana Plans To Get Ansh Married

Nazar is one of the most successful mythological drama on Indian television and stars incredible actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. The show is based on dark magic and witch mythology. In the previous episode, Mohana is trying to find a girl for Ansh and Piya is acting differently. Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar Written Update for February 5, 2020

In the recent episode of Nazar, Mohana is keen to find a girl for Ansh to get married. She calls one of their neighbour and their daughter Vidya to meet Ansh. She asks Ansh to talk to her and see if they are compatible. However, somehow Ansh manages to put them down. Mohana understands that Ansh did not like the girl. Ansh moves away and tells everyone that if Piya comes to know she will get mad. He cannot do this anymore. Shekhar asks Ansh to handle Piya and they will handle the situation.

When Ansh comes to see Piya, he finds out that she has tied Vidya with the plant's roots. He asks her what is going on, she says that she does not like to share what belongs to her. A scared Ansh tells her that she is changed. She ties his legs with roots, however, he breaks away and tells her that they will bring her back to normal.

On the other hand, Saanvi comes back from a date with a guy and Naman sees them together. He asks her what is going on. She says that he is a nice guy who is going to settle abroad where she will be happy and away from problems. An upset Naman asks her if she is planning to leave all of them.

Vedeshree asks Ansh about Piya, he says that she is been acting weird from the time they returned from the jungle. He thinks that the tree was cursed but he has asked for Nishant's help. Meanwhile, Nishant calls for the branch of the tree with one of his beasts.

Chaitali prepares milk and tells Vedeshree that she mixed the medicine in it. Mohana overhears them and asks about it. Vedeshree lies to her that the medicine is for Shekhar. Mohana tells them that Vidya's family left uninterested. But, she has invited some other neighbour in the evening.

In the balcony, Ansh asks Piya to come with him inside the room. She denies telling her that plants make her feel happy and strong. He assures her that she will be fine and takes her inside. As soon as both of them begin conversing about Mohana, Mohana enters the room but Piya manages to hide. Mohana tells Ansh that she heard a girl's voice but he tells her that he was watching a video on his phone.

Chaitali is amazed by looking at the decoration of the house. Mohana tells them that she will make sure that Ansh finds a good girl so that he never goes back to Piya. Meanwhile, Nishant is experimenting on the tree's branch but it burns away. Nishant asks the witch book to help. The witch book shows him Mohana's face and Vishalika's face. He was shocked to see the witches' face. He tells that Mohana should never meet Piya or else they both will kill each other.

Ansh tells his family that he is not going to marry anyone just to support a lie. He cannot cheat on Piya as he is already married to her. Shekhar asks him to stay silent for a while because he cannot let Mohana remember her witchcrafts. Will Ansh get engaged to some other girl? Is Piya possessed with Vishalika's ghost? We will find out in the next episode.

