'Nazar' Written Update For February 20, 2020: Apurv Gets Married

In the latest episode of Nazar, Palak says that she never complains from God for anything, even when she was sick and miserable. But she would not be able to live if her sister does not get married. She begs God to fix her wedding. Madhu says that she will kill Apurv and no one can interrupt between her and her plan.

Also read: Nazar Written Update For February 14, 2020: Ansh Is Attacked

Urushi witnesses that four kids are dead. She cannot believe her eyes and asks what is happening. Madhu pacifies her mother and reveals that Pandit Ji has placed a Trishul outside their home. However, Urushi says that she has killed four children on their roof.

This problem will not solve unless Apurv gets married. Madhu replies that she does not find it easy as no one would want to marry him in such a condition. Urushi says that he will get married tonight. Madhu asks Urushi about the girl, who replies that she has given Rs 2 crores to the girl’s family to accept the wedding proposal.

On the other hand, Palak consoles Chintu by telling that he will get a job and asks him to not worry. He replies that they went to school together but she has to make sweets. Palak calls it Prasad. Neha says that she would gladly take her job if Mami had not cancelled her admission.

Also read: Nazar Written Update February 4: Mohana Hugs & Apologises To Vedeshree

Apurv gets married

Meanwhile, the girl’s family visits Apurv’s house. Urushi welcomes them and thanks for accepting their proposal. Girl’s mother is also glad to meet them. Dadi goes to prepare things for the daughter-in-law. Madhu interrupts her by saying that the wedding is not done yet and asks her to not call her Bahu.

Urushi arranges the wedding. She asks Pandit Ji, who says he is ready to marry them. He reveals that he made lines outside the house. Therefore, no evil power will be able to cross them.

Palak tells that Naina will become a great assistant teacher. Naina corrects her by saying, assistant researcher. She also expresses gratitude to Palak by saying that she has done a lot for her education. She adds by saying that she will pay her back.

Later on, Urushi shows her new house to the newly wedded girl. Palak visits the house with boxes of sweets. The other witch joins her. Apurv plays the trumpet when Palak arrives.

Also read: Nazar Written Update January 31: Naman Attacks The Venvetals With His Powers

Also read: Nazar Written Update For February 7 | Ansh And Piya Fake A Fight For Mohanna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.