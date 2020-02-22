'Nazar' Written Update | February 21, 2020: Madhu Kills The Bride

In the latest episode of Nazar, Palak visits a client’s house to deliver sweets. As she leaves her imprint on the floor, Pandit Ji calls them auspicious. Urushi seconds him. Mami sees Palak and helps her place the laddoos. Apurv, who is playing the harmonica, sees it and becomes excited. He eats the laddoos and thinks that he is not stealing but helping people from ruining their teeth by eating too much.

On the other side, the witch tries entering the house. However, she becomes furious as she cannot proceed with her plan. Meanwhile, Palak strikes a conversation with Mami and asks about the bride. Mami answers that a lucky girl must be getting married in this house, unlike her who tells everyone that she has a hole in her heart. She steals a Kalash and warns Palak to stay mum, who asks for forgiveness from the goddess.

Later on, Madhu enters the bride’s room. She asks everyone to leave and tries hypnotising the bride. When Madhu asks her to leave the wedding, she realises that the bride did not get affected by her magic. Therefore, Madhu uses an excuse that she was testing the bride, who reveals that she has a thread of protection tied around her wrist. Madhu, who is furious, pretends by saying that Dadi is quite caring.

Apurv eats 25 laddoos

On the other side, Apurv refuses to hand over the sweet basket to Dadi. He says he will reveal it to his elder sister. Apurv asks everything about marriage. He asks Dadi to get married too, who laughs listening to his childish jokes.

Dadi visits the bride’s room and asks them to hurry up. While moving towards the door, the bride gets hurt by stepping on a nail, which Madhu had placed on the floor. As her feet bleed, Madhu asks everyone to leave and says that she will bring the bride after applying a bandage. As Dadi leaves, Mohana snatches her protection thread and reveals her witch avatar. Scared and nervous, the bride rushes out of the room.

Meanwhile, everybody is rejoicing downstairs. Apurv meets Madhu and tells her that his stomach is aching after hogging on 25 laddoos. Waiting to hurt the bride, Madhu shoos him off. Later on, Pandit Ji becomes anxious as the bride has not arrived yet. Dadi tells that Madhu is bringing her as soon as possible.

After some time, Madhu holds the bride against the wall and throws her from the balcony. She dies and leaves everyone in shock. Mami sees the opportunity to get Palak married and calls her husband, who refuses for the same. However, she reminds him of his loans and plots to pitch Palak.



