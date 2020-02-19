'Nazar' written Update For February 18, 2020: Will Ansh Kill Mohana?

One of the most successful mythological drama on Indian television, Nazar stars incredible actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. The show is based on dark magic and witch mythology. In the previous episode, Mohana comes to Piya and family for help to defeat the challenger. Mohana tells everyone that Ansh is the challenger. Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of 'Nazar'.

'Nazar' Written Update for February 18, 2020

In the season's finale episode of Nazar, Mohana is happy that her enemies are going to die. The Rathod family asks Mohana who is the challenger amongst them and she tells them it is Ansh who gained the powers to kill her from the bolt of immortal fire from heaven. Piya tells her that she will not fight with her husband rather she is going to kill him. Mohana reminds her of the blood oath taken by the two.

Angry Piya activates her powers and summons a trident from the afterworld. This activates the blood oath that starts choking her. However, she manages to throw it at Mohana. In love, Ansh decides to jump in between and the trident hits him. While falling in the lava-filled immortal fire, Ansh tells Piya that her life is more precious than his and he falls in the lava. Heartbroken, Piya jumps inside the lava to save Ansh. Mohana starts laughing as she enjoys the death of both her enemies, Davansh and Devik.

Vedeshree starts crying and asks Nishant if there is a way they can save the two. Nishant denies any possibilities which make Mohana happier. Vedeshree asks Mohana about who killed the Aikain Queen (their mother). Mohana tells her that it was she who killed Pratamayan. This breaks Vedeshree to the core. As their mother is dead, Mohana is the successor of the Aikain throne. She calls the throne from the afterworld and felicitates herself as the Mahadayan (Dayan Queen).

At the moment of her happiness, Naman, Saanvi and Pandit Ji arrive at the site. Pandit Ji laughs at Mohana and tells her that he saw Mrutyuyog in Ansh's Kundali but he also saw the birth of some new powers inside him. He warns her by telling that the Chadurdashi night is not over yet. Mohana laughs at it saying that the two had died.

Meanwhile, inside the hellfire Piya sees Ansh dead body and tells him that she is going to die hugging him if he does not wake up. The Chaturdashi moon hits the sky and it opens Ansh's glowy eyes. Ansh sees the fiery rock falling on Piya and saves her with his newborn wings. He grabs her and flies to the surface.

Breaking the lava they arrive at the scene. Mohana is still satisfied as she is the Mahadayan and cannot be killed. Ansh tells her that no one is above Mahadev. The Daavansh aka Ansh and Devik aka Piya start the Mahadev Taandav dance to ask for the help from the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. A bolt of lightning hits the throne and it disappears making Mohana a normal Aikain.

Ansh tells Mohana that she is going to die now. Mohana asks for mercy and tries to fly away but Ansh grabs her with his newfound powers. He starts flying in the air and sucks all of Mohana's energy.

Mohana recalls all the time she hurt someone and she dies. The end of the Dayan is confirmed as Ansh throws her in the immortal fire. Ansh is now the successor as the King Aikain. Ansh takes the crown of the king and breaks it into pieces and throws it in the fire. He tells everyone that this is the end of the Dayanyug.

Everyone happily leaves to their house. The new season of Nazar or Nazar 2 is going to start on February 19, 2020. The show will have new casts joining the team. Let's see what the new season will offer to its viewers.

