'Sanjivani 2' Written Update For January 27 | Ishaani Is About To Enter Sid's Ward

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from today and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update- January 27, 2020

The episode starts with NV getting angry at Ishaani as he’s about to play golf when a ward boy enters and hands over Sid’s file to him. NV opens the file with Sid’s picture in it when Ishaani arrives. He closes the file that Ishaani misses out seeing. He lashes out at her for still dwelling on past before she could apologize to him.

He tells her that he cannot help people who do not want to help themselves. NV then adds that a patient was suffering and she could not even enter the OT wherein she already knew that the patient wanted her as a doctor.

Due to NV's taunts, Ishaani too gets furious and tells him that she came in to thank him but he is lashing out at her instead. An infuriated NV hands over Sid's file to Ishaani and she leaves taking it with herself. As she walks out, she trips and the file slips out of her hand.

Ishaani picks up the file but again misses out on seeing Sid's picture. Meanwhile, some ward boys get wet cloth for bathing Sid. She fails to notice his face again and waits for the ward boys to complete it behind the curtains while Bebe visits NV and tells him that she got halwa to congratulate Ishaani for her surgery.

NV tells Bebe that the surgery is not happening and also admitted on lashing out at Ishaani. Bebe then scolds NV for getting furious at her and asks him to apologize to Ishaani. However, he denies to apologize but later agrees.

Meanwhile, as the ward boys leave and Ishaani is all set to go to him but NV interrupts her and brings her coffee for apologizing. Ishaani forgives him and as they are about to part ways but he spills coffee on Ishaani's coat and both of them leave to clean it. Nurse Philo, then, enters the ward and gets shocked by seeing Sid as the patient.

After Nurse Philo, Bebe too enters the ward and asks Philo to stop Ishaani from seeing Sid while Philo wonders why did NV give Sid’s case to Ishaani knowing about him. Amidst this, Ishaani arrives and both Bebe and Philo stop her and tell her that some more tests are yet to be done.

Weirded out by their behaviour, Ishaani goes to the canteen and sees someone eating vada pav as she recalls her moment with Sid. She gets upset and as she about to leave, she slips but NV holds her on time and they have an eye lock.

