Neena Gupta Says 'Saans Aa Raha Hai' As Her 1998 Serial Makes A Comeback

Neena Gupta recently announced the arrival of her old TV series Saans. The serial first aired in 1998 and ran till 1999 with close to over 170 episodes, the series was one of the most beloved shows and people watched it with amusement. Neena Gupta thus informed her fans through a video post that the popular series is coming back on television and thus if the fans wish to revisit the show they may choose to do so. Many fans were delighted to know that the show is finally airing once again on television after a huge time gap. Several positive comments were seen which showed the excitement of fans for the arrival of the show.

Neena Gupta's 1998 serial 'Saans' makes a comeback on television

In a video shared by Neena Gupta on social media, she captioned it mentioning that Saans is coming on Tata Sky. As the video played, she greeted her audience and mentioned that her old series Saans is making a comeback on Tata Sky and will be available to watch at 9 pm in the evenings. She also revealed that the show will air every day from Monday to Friday and thus viewers will get to view some interesting episodes as the story of the series lays out.

She also then went on to add that those who wish to revisit the show may feel free to do so and thus enjoy the old memories. She also urged people who would like to watch the show for the first time. Jovially, the actor also added that those who don’t wish to watch may choose to not watch the show.

Thus, Neena Gupta informed her fans about the show's arrival and several fans were delighted to know about it. The comments section of the actor was filled with nostalgic posts in which her fans have mentioned the impact the show had on them growing up and many such instances were jotted down in the comments section. Fans have been excited about the show. Take a look at their comments-

