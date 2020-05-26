Neena Gupta's Rare BTS Video Deemed As 'dedication & Discipline' By Vikas Khanna; Watch

Chef-turned-author Vikas Khanna has worked with actor Neena Gupta in the film The Last Color. Vikas Khanna wrote and directed the film and after working with veteran actor Neena Gupta, Vikas has never missed an opportunity to showcase his respect and admiration towards the actor.

Recently, Vikas Khanna took to his Instagram stories and posted a short clip where Neena Gupta could be seen practising her non-stop dance sequence.

The Michelin chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna also coupled his Instagram story with a caption where he defined Neena Gupta as dedication discipline and hard work. Check out Vikas Khanna's Instagram story below -

Vikas Khanna's Instagram story praising Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is Fierce pic.twitter.com/VP1cIPPZPb — Bob (@KhollamBob) May 26, 2020

In the videos posted by Vikas Khanna on his Instagram stories, Neena Gupta can be seen engrossed in a long dance practice which included her rehearsing a traditional dance form. Vikas Khanna regarded Neena Gupta as 'Neena Ji' in his Instagram stories which makes it evident that he shows the veteran actor heartfelt respect.

Neena Gupta can be seen practising a dance routine that was supposed to be shot in a single take, thus asking for more commitment from the veteran actor. Nena Gupta can be seen sporting a simple ethnic attire as she practices her dance moves in the video. The video was later also shared by Neena Gupta on her Instagram story. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Neena Gupta Instagram

Though Vikas Khanna directorial film The Last Color failed to make it to the Oscar 2020 nomination list, the director had shared his views about working with Neena Gupta while speaking to a leading news daily. The director had revealed that Neena Gupta taught him a number of lessons related to filmmaking and storytelling which will stay with him for a lifetime. Vikas Khanna had revealed that Neena Gupta always told him that films are made with a lot of heart.

He used these words spoken by Neena Gupta and implemented them during the production of his feature The Last Color which in fact helped him craft a better film. The Last Color marked the first creative collaboration between director Vikas Khanna and actor Neena Gupta. The film revolved around the topic of age-old taboos associated with widows in Varanasi, India.

