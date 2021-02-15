Daily Ent Recap Feb 15: Dia Mirza's Bridal Shower Pictures And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Dia Mirza's bridal shower pictures to Neeti Mohan announcing her first pregnancy and supermodel Gigi Hadid's wish for Zayn Malik on Valentine's Day, many celebrities made headlines. Here is the news entertainment recap for today, February 15.

Latest Entertainment News Today

Dia Mirza's wedding and bridal shower pictures

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot with renowned businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. Dia shared a picture of her mehendi on Instagram and Malaika Arora also posted a picture featuring Dia Mirza on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Dia can be seen happily reading a card, donning her pre-wedding outfit. Malaika captioned the picture as “Here comes the beautiful bride @diamirzaofficial”. The wedding is supposed to be an intimate ceremony with the presence of her close friends and family members.

Neeti Mohan pregnant with her first baby

The Tune Maari Entriyaan singer took to Instagram today and posted a series of pictures with her husband Nihaar Pandya to announce their first pregnancy. The couple posted adorable pictures with each other and both their captions read, "1+1= 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! ðŸ‘«ðŸ»ðŸ‘¶ðŸ» ðŸŽ‰" The pair have completed two years of marital bliss today and thought of it as the perfect opportunity to let their fans and followers know about the newest addition to their family. In the pictures posted, Nihaar can be seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans, while Neeti looked cute in a tie-dyed short yellow and white dress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pregnant with their second child

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. According to a report by AP, their office confirmed the news on Sunday, February 14. Hours after the news broke, Misan Harriman, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared a black-and-white picture of the couple. In the photo, the couple sits near a tree with Harry’s hand placed under Meghan’s head as she lies on his lap. The due date hasn't been revealed yet but her bump appeared prominent in the photograph.

Gigi Hadid's Instagram post for Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram handle to share a black & white picture with boyfriend Zayn Malik and penned a sweet Valentine's Day wish for the former One Direction member. In the adorable picture shared by her, the celebrity couple could be seen surrounded by balloons as they posed for the camera. Her caption read, "I love you, Valentine & love the Valentine we get to share forever ðŸ‘¼ðŸ¼"

Meghana Raj introduces 3-month-old son

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife took to Instagram on Valentine's Day and shared an IGTV video while introducing her 3-month-old son to the world. The video begins with a few photos of the actor with her late husband. Meghana and Chiranjeevi's photos overlap, and the baby is introduced to all their fans. The video then pans to the baby, and his smiling face is ultimately revealed to the world. Meghana Raj's son is seen wearing light blue clothes with a glitter crown.

Image Credits: Dia Mirza and Neeti Mohan Official Instagram Accounts

