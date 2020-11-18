Did You Know Neeti Mohan Was Part Of A Pop Band Called Aasma In 2003?

Neeti Mohan is the eldest of all Mohan sisters, Kriti, Mukti and Shakti. While her sisters Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan are known for their dancing and choreography, Neeti Mohan has made a name for herself in the Bollywood music industry ever since she gave her voice for the song, Ishq Wala Love, that became a fan favourite overnight in the year 2012. Read on to know more about her music journey before becoming a playback singer in Bollywood.

Neeti Mohan's pop band Aasma

While her shot to fame was much later in the year 2012 when she sang the hit song Ishq Wala Love opposite Shekhar Ravjiani and Salim Merchant, featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Neeti Mohan had already begun singing in 2003 when she won Channel V's singing reality show called Popstars. After winning the show, Neeti Mohan along with other winners of the reality show Jimmy Felix, Sangeet Haldipur, Peyush Dixit, Aamir Ali and Vasudha Sharma formed a pop band and named it Aasma. Their band was short-lived as the Aasma band members went their separate ways in 2004. Although there wasn't an official confirmation about the breaking up of the band, no new songs or albums were released after 2004. The band in its lifetime released only two albums and Aasma band songs include hits like Chandu Ke Chacha Ne and Tumse Hi Pyaar.

Neeti Mohan has lent her voice for several Hindi films and has sung in regional languages like Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali. The year 2012 marked her debut in the Hindi film industry when she sang two hit songs, Ishq Wala Love and Jiya Re and won the RD Burman Award For New Music Talent for both these songs. Her hit songs include Nainowaale Ne, first-class, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Galat Baat Hai and Fakira among many others. In the year 2016, she also appeared as a coach and mentor in the singing reality show The Voice India Kids season 1 and subsequently The Voice India season 2 along with singers Shaan and Shekhar.

Image Credits: Neeti Mohan Official Instagram Account

