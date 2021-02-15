Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandya Announce Pregnancy On Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Neeti Mohan, the eldest of all Mohan siblings, is one of the most popular female playback singers in Bollywood and rose to fame by being the voice behind Ishq Wala Love in the year 2012. Neeti took to Instagram today to make an important announcement with her husband Nihaar Pandya. The singer, who has been married for two years now posted a series of pictures on the social media site to let the world know of her first pregnancy.

Neeti Mohan's pregnancy

The Tune Maari Entriyaan singer took to Instagram today and posted a series of pictures with her husband Nihaar Pandya to announce their first pregnancy. The couple posted adorable pictures with each other and both their captions read, "1+1= 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! ðŸ‘«ðŸ»ðŸ‘¶ðŸ» ðŸŽ‰" The pair have completed two years of marital bliss today and thought of it as the perfect opportunity to let their fans and followers know about the newest addition to their family. In the pictures posted, Nihaar can be seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans, while Neeti looked cute in a tie-dyed short yellow and white dress. The photos show Nihaar planting a kiss on Neeti's belly and the couple holding up three fingers to announce their pregnancy.

Fan reactions on Neeti Mohan's pregnancy post

Singer Neeti Mohan has close to 2.3 million followers on Instagram and her pregnancy announcement garnered close to 50k likes in less than an hour of posting. Fellow celebrities, friends, fans, and their followers showered the to-be parents with congratulatory comments and messages. While singer and Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Love, love, love! ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—", comedian Kiku Sharda congratulated the couple as well. Fans dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis for the lovely pair and poured their heartfelt wishes for them in the comments section.

Neeti Mohan's songs

Neeti Mohan has lent her voice for several Hindi films and has sung in regional languages like Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. The year 2012 marked her debut in the Hindi film industry when she sang two hit songs, Ishq Wala Love and Jiya Re, and won the RD Burman Award For New Music Talent for both these songs. Her hit songs include Nainowaale Ne, first-class, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Galat Baat Hai, and Fakira among many others. In the year 2016, she also appeared as a coach and mentor in the singing reality show The Voice India Kids season 1 and subsequently The Voice India season 2 along with singers Shaan and Shekhar.

Image Credits: Neeti Mohan Official Instagram Account

