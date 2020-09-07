Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Get 'a Dose Of The Best Medicine' On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently appeared on the comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The couple took to social media to share pictures from the program while explaining how much fun they had along the way. Neha Dhupia wrote through her Instagram that she had a gala time with the cast and also thanked Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Bharti Singh for having them as guests.

Neha and Angad’s time on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to reveal a few stills from her appearance on the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. She posted a bunch of pictures explaining how she had a wonderful time on the sets. In the first few pictures, Neha Dhupia was seen posing with husband Angad Bedi while having a hearty laugh on the sets.

They were all seen holding a few fruits including pineapple, dragon fruit, and guava, which were all a part of the skit. Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Archana Puran Singh could also be seen posing with the couple in the pictures that followed.

In the caption for the post, Neha Dhupia asked her followers to watch the show which will soon be telecast. She mentioned that she got a dose of the best medicine through the show while thanking The Kapil Sharma Show team for having them. She also added that the entire team was beyond hilarious. Have a look at the post here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have complimented Neha Dhupis’s simple yet stylish look. They have also written that they are eager to watch the show. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Neha Dhupia was seen wearing a casual yellow-brown maxi dress which went well with the occasion. The dress had a studded copper belt which added elegance to the outfit. She had added a pair of golden heavy earrings to the look which went well with the outfit. Her makeup was kept light with a nude pink lipstick and light eye makeup.

Read 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Highlights: Angad Bedi Proposes To Wife Neha Dhupia With Pineapple

Also read Kapil Sharma And Co-star Krushna Abhishekh From 'TKSS' Hold A Guinness Record?

Angad Bedi went all black for the occasion with a black T-shirt, jacket and a pair of black pants. He was seen wearing white contrasting shoes with the outfit, giving it a colourful touch. He also added a pair of black frames in accessories. Have a look.

Read Neha Dhupia On B'wood Facing Backlash: How Can One Hate The Industry That Entertained You?

Also read Neha Dhupia's 'work Mode' Video Features Her In A Happy And Content Mood; See Here

Image courtesy: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.