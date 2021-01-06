Neha Dhupia Illustrates The 'many Moods' Of The Last Vote Out On Roadies Revolution

As Neha Dhupia has been shooting for one of the most popular reality TV shows, Roadies Revolution, she has been sharing glimpses of some of the cutest moments from last night’s vote out session. She posted a few glimpses on social media to give her fans a sneak peek into the much-awaited vote out session and even added a sweet note along with it. Have a look at what Neha Dhupia shared on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and posted many moods of herself while she was attending the vote out on Roadies Revolution. In her first picture, she can be seen with a mysterious expression wearing a glowing wine-coloured jacket along with a pair of similar coloured pants and boots. In the next picture, she can be seen standing and thinking deeply about something with other leaders standing beside her. The next photo depicted how she was feeling bad about something and speaking about the same. Neha Dhupia’s next picture was quite an adorable one where she can be seen greeting one of the Roadies Revolution contestants with her elbow. The next picture of her depicted her emotional side as to how she broke into tears when one of her loved contestants had to leave the show. The last three photos of Neha Dhupia illustrate some of her most shocking expressions from the vote out session on Roadies Revolution.

In the caption, she stated how these were her many moods from the last vote out and thanked some of her favourite Roadies for teaching her the best kind of lesson and that was friendship. She then mentioned some of the Roadies Revolution contestants and stated how she was glad to have them in her corner and hoped that they would shine on with their revolution.

All her fans were thrilled to see Neha Dhupia’s many moods and took to her Instagram post to drop colourful heart emojis and state how stunning she looked in her attire. Some of the fans even mentioned a few Roadies Revolution contestants in the comments to depict how much they loved them. Let’s glance through the fans’ comments under the post.



Also read Seema Pahwa's Joke On Her Husband Manoj Makes Everybody Laugh On Kapil's Show, See Here

Also read 'Kay Ghadla Tya Ratri' Cast: Here's List Of Who Plays Who On This New Thriller Show

Neha Dhupia also added a few behind-the-scenes looks of herself on her Instagram from the same vote out session and can be seen throwing the most classy poses. She captioned it by stating, "Shimmer ... sparkle ... smile..." and added a cute star symbol at the end. All her fans were delighted to see her shimmering pictures and even complimented on how lovely her smile was.

Neha Dhupia’s TV shows

Neha Dhupia has been a part of Roadies Revolution since its 14th season and has also made some of her team members win the show. Some of the other Neha Dhupia’s TV shows include Woh Kaun Thi, Rajdhani, Comedy Circus, Chhote Miyan Dhakad, BFFs with Vogue, etc.

Also read 'Criminal Justice' Actor Anupriya Goenka Addresses Patriarchy, Rape, Other Societal Issues

Also read Kundali Bhagya's Manit Jaura Stops Gymming For His Role In Show 'Prem Bandhan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.