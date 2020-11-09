Jurassic World: Dominion Wraps Filming, Director And Sam Neill Expresses Gratitude

Jurassic World: Dominion is an upcoming science fiction adventure film. Like several projects, it has faced multiple production delays due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after around 18 months of work, the movie has officially wrapped its shooting.

Jurassic World: Dominion wraps filming

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow took to his social media handles to provide an update on the project. He revealed that the movie has wrapped up shooting as he shared a picture with a few cast members, including Sam Neill. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote that they made a family.

Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family. pic.twitter.com/svD3yURmHw — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 7, 2020

Colin Trevorrow even talked about the movie with Deadline. He said that there are a lot of emotions as he finishes work. The filmmaker stated that he is not sure if he can put it into words. He mentioned that it has been remarkable. Their crew and their cast have been so resilient. The director asserted that all producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring, he noted.

Sam Neill retweeted Colin Trevorrow’s message on Jurassic World: Dominion wrap. He mentioned that there were times when they thought they might not complete the project. The actor stated that they managed to pull off an impossible task. He praised the crew, cast and the director. Check out his tweet below.

There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark https://t.co/MCzIo3efxF — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) November 8, 2020

Chairwoman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Donna Langley opened up about their upcoming venture. She said that as they continue to contend with the challenges facing the industry during a global pandemic, the collaborative nature of this production allowed them to safely complete nearly 100 days of shooting. Langley stated that they are so proud of what this team was able to accomplish.

The ensemble Jurassic World: Dominion’s cast has Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, and BD Wong who are returning to their characters from the previous films. Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze will be joining the franchise. It is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise.

The project is bankrolled by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. The story is penned by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly from a screenplay by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael. Universal Pictures will distribute the movie worldwide. Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to release on June 10, 2022.

