'Roadies Revolution' Finalists: Neha Dhupia & Prince Narula's Teams Out Of The Competition

MTV Roadies is one of the most popular youth reality show which has been running for several years. Every season of the show leaves fans amazed with some great dose of entertainment, drama, action and suspense. The spin-off show Roadies Revolution is not different, headed by Rannvijay Sinngha.

The show is on the verge of the season end the competition between four toughest teams. Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia’s teams are out of the roadies revolution finale while Roadies Revolution Gang leaders Varun Sood and Nikhil Chinapa’s teams have made it to the Roadies Revolution finalists.

Do you know who made it to the Roadies Revolution Finale?

The host of Roadies Revolution, Rannvijay announced that apart from Hamid, only two roadies revolution contestants will reach the finale. The roadies revolution contestants had to choose a partner to compete against. Out of all, only two contestants managed to compete with Hamid. Aman and Arushi’s entry added a shocking twist on the show.

It was then announced that roadies revolution contestants Aman and Arushi will compete against each other but not go in the finale. In the end, Jayant and Michael made it to the last leg. This made Nikhil Chinappa enter the Roadies Revolution finale along with gang leader Varun Sood. Roadies Revolution gang leaders Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia were left out.

Roadies Revolution semifinale updates

The Roadies Revolution finalists who made it to the finale were Jayant, Hamid and Michael who will be seen competing against each other for the trophy this season. The gripping grand-finale episode of Roadies Revolution will be airing next week. The audition for this season was held online due to the Pandemic, unlike the other seasons' auditions which was held offline. The winners of this season of Roadies will win several exciting prizes.

