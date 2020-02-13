BTS Footage Shows Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan All Set To Tie The Knot On 'Indian Idol'

Singer Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan became the talk of the town ever since it was announced that they would get married on February 11, 2020. On the stage of a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11, the duo promised to surprise their fans on Valentine's Day, i.e February 14, while hinting about getting married. A viral video is now adding fuel to the fire as it captures the duo performing marriage rituals.

A short video posted by a fan club features Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan along with Vishal Dadlani and other Indian Idol 11 contestants. In the video, a pandit is also seen chanting a few mantras. Meanwhile, the contestants are helping them in performing the rituals.

Interestingly, the sequence is being shot for the upcoming episode. The crew of the Indian Idol 11 seems to enjoy the shoot in the video. Fans of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan poured their love in the comments section with heart emojis. A section of fans congratulated the duo, whereas, the others expressed their excitement.

Watch the video below:

Interestingly, Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar were recently paired for Tony Kakkar's latest song Goa Beach, which was released on February 12, 2020. The audience and fans praised the Indian Idol 11's judge-host duo Neha and Aditya. Their chemistry in the song caught many eyeballs. On the other hand, their constant fun banter on Indian Idol 11 keeps fans entertained.

A couple of months back, when the speculations of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan were on fleek, Udit Narayan cleared the air. Reportedly, in an interview, Udit Narayan said that the rumours of Neha and Aditya's link-ups could be a strategy to boost the TRP of their ongoing show. Udit Narayan also stated that he wished the rumours were true as the Narayan family would love to welcome Neha as their Bahu.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Aditya Narayan Instagram )

