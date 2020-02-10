Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan's Wedding Rumour Is Only To 'boost TRPs', Says Udit Narayan

Udit Narayan recently opened up about his son Aditya Narayan’s marriage rumours with Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar. His comments on Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's wedding are sure to make way for another headline. According to several reports, Udit Narayan has stated that Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding is a publicity stunt.

He has also stated that Aditya is his only son and that he is waiting for him to get married. He went on to say that if these wedding rumours are true, his wife and he would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared the news of his marriage with them yet.

READ | Oscar Snubs: The Biggest Snubs As Oscars 2020 Is Around The Corner

Aditya Narayan’s father also said that he suspects that these link-up and marriage rumours of Aditya and Neha Kakkar are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol, where Aditya is the host and Neha Kakkar is the judge. He also said that he wished for the rumours rumours to be true and that Neha Kakkar is a wonderful girl, and they would love to have her as their daughter-in-law. Udit Narayan said that he will announce his son's wedding if and when it happens, putting these rumours to the rest. Fans of the two artists are sure going to be unhappy to know that Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar will not be getting married as of now.

READ | 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office: Saif Ali Khan Starrer Slowly Inching Towards Rs 30 Cr Club

READ | First Look Of Keanu Reeves' From Sets Of 'Matrix 4' Leaked Online; Fans Go Gaga

In other news, Udit Narayan has made a comeback in the music industry. He was last seen voicing songs from Hritik Roshan's biopic Super 30, which was the talk of the town with its massive success last year. He stated that both the songs he had sung in the film, along with the film itself, were great hits and he is looking forward to doing more work in the industry.

READ | Oscars 2020: Steve Martin And Chris Rock Roast Jeff Bezos; Watch Fun Video



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.