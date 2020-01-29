Neha Kakkar To Get A Special Gift From THIS 'Rishtedaar' Ahead Of Her Wedding

Neha Kakkar is one of those Bollywood celebrities and playback singer who regularly makes the headlines. She is currently judging the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11. She is often seen making the rounds on the internet for things like her emotional side, new songs or her fashion statements.

The singer has gotten attention when the news of her marriage to the show’s host Aditya Narayan started doing the rounds. It is being speculated that the singer will tie the knot with Udit Narayan’s son and host of Indian Idol 11 Aditya Narayan. The duo is reportedly getting married next month on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Since the rumours, Neha and Aditya’s chemistry is winning the hearts of show’s fans. To add on more to the excitement, fans will witness Kumar Sanu in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 11.

The legendary singer also fuelled the marriage speculation while on the show. He will be making an appearance at the show as a ‘rishtedaar’ from the groom’s side. The upcoming episode will see Kumar Sanu coming on stage of Indian Idol with a special gift for Neha Kakkar.

He will be seen handing over the red ‘Chunari’ to bride Neha Kakkar. During handing over this gift, he will be seen singing Odh Li Chunaariya Tere Naam Ki along with judge Himesh Reshammiya. The episode will be an honour to popular '90s singer who will complete 30 years in the music industry.

Rumour has it that Aditya Narayan will also have a grand bachelor’s party on the sets of Indian Idol 11 which will be hosted by Kartik Aaryan. The actor recently shot an episode with Sara Ali Khan as they came to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. For those who don’t know, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage was announced on the show by their parents.

