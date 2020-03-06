Neha Kakkar Hearts Deepika Padukone's All-black Outfit; Says 'she Has The Best Style!'

Deepika Padukone is adored by her fans for her minimalist looks and the fashion statements she makes. Her airport looks are always appreciated by fashion enthusiasts and she never fails to impress her fans by her impeccable style. Recently, popular singer Neha Kakkar was seen having a fangirl moment when she commented on Deepika Padukone’s airport outfit.

Deepika Padukone's airport look

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted outside an airport where she was seen donning a monotone outfit. The actor was seen wearing a black turtleneck top with a black pair of pants, and a long overcoat. She completed her look with a black pair of shoes and tied her hair back in a low lying ponytail and a middle parting with a few flicks left open in the front. She was also carrying golden coloured earrings. Deepika was also seen carrying a pair of stylish sunglasses as she walked out of the airport and headed towards her car. Check out the post below.

Neha Kakkar fan girls over Deepika Padukone's airport outfit

A celebrity photographer uploaded Deepika Padukone’s look on the Instagram page and soon the post started going viral on social media. While a lot of fans were seen commenting on the post, Neha Kakkar was seen having a fangirl moment. She commented on the picture that her style is the best and that she loves the way she looks. Neha Kakkar was also seen sending love to her. Check out the comment below.

What is next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial film, Chhapaak that released earlier this year. She would next be seen in a sports biopic, 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and will release on April 10th, 2020.

