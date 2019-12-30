Neha Kakkar, Kapil Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi Make It To Forbes Celebrity 100 List

Forbes India has released the list of 100 highest-earning celebrities of 2019. The list has many big stars from different genres like entertainment and sports. The ranks are based on their average estimated earnings, fame quotient and social media reach. With Virat Kohli topping the list, take a look at the television celebrities, who have made it to the list this year.

Neha Kakkar

Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar's high rank is due to her popular live shows, reality singing shows and high social media fame. Neha Kakkar earns around 25 crores.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is currently seen as the host of dating reality show Splitsvilla 12. She featured only in an item song this year but scores high on fame and endorsements. The actor’s estimated earnings are around 2.5 crores.

Kapil Sharma

After being dropped out of last year's list, comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is back on the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list at rank 53. His estimated earning is around 34.8 crore.

Sanjeev Kapoor

Celebrated chef and television personality Sanjeev Kapoor's earnings almost stay consistent every year. Though he has dropped from his 32nd rank last year, he dominates the new line of celebrity chefs’ category by a mile. His estimated earning is around 24.8 crore.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had a successful streak, moving up from the 94th rank in 2018 to 79th in 2019. Her stint as a host for the singing reality show The Voice, gave her more prominence this year. Her estimated earning is around 1.46 crore.

Bharti Singh

Comedienne Bharti Singh dropped a few notches this year to rank 82 on the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Bharti’s estimated earning is around 10.92 crore.

Remo D’souza

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza dropped to No 86 from No 65 last year. He is currently a super judge in dance reality show Dance+ 5. His estimated earning is around 1.63 crore.

Raveena Tandon

The 90s star has made it to the list by earnings as a judge on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Her estimated earning is around 2.4 crore.

Karan Kundra

Television actor Karan Kundra dropped from rank 84 to 92 on the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. He was last seen in reality TV show Love School 4 as a host. His current estimated earning is around 4.12 crore.

Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar is the second-highest celebrity chef on the list, riding on his popular travel-based TV shows. He is currently a judge on MasterChef India season 6. His estimated earning is around 4.99 crore.

