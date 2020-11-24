Pawandeep Rajan Bio, Net-worth And Other Details About The 'Indian Idol' 2020 Contestant

Pawandeep Rajan is an emerging singer in the Indian music industry. His versatile and melodious voice has made the artist a very well-known and a household name. He has been a part of many singing reality shows and has even won The Voice India 2015. The musician recently appeared in Indian Idol and has been enjoying a fair share of fame ever since. Here is all about Indian Idol's Pawandeep Rajan that fans would love to know about. Read further ahead to know more about Pawandeep Rajan.

Also Read | Everything You Need To Know About Indian Idol Star Rahul Vaidya

Pawandeep Rajan Indian Idol bio

His is a voice that echoes in the valleys of Uttrakhand Pawandeep, Pawandeep Rajan is self-learnt singer and musician had auditioned for Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 2020. He hails from Champawat, Uttrakhand, and is the son of the very popular Kumauni singer, Suresh Rajan. Once Pawandeep Rajan left the village, the people over there didn’t want him to come back. This was because they believe that with his musical talent Pawandeep Rajan can make the village very proud and change the destinies for everyone living over there.

Also Read | When Indian Idol Contestant Forcibly Kissed Neha Kakkar On Stage Leaving Judges Fumed

Pawandeep Rajan’s villagers always had complete faith in him that with his singing talent, he will be able to change the “mausam” of their village. All the people were excited when they came to know about Pawandeep Rajan being selected for the Indian idol 2020 and even mentioned that he should return to the village only after winning Idol 2020 title. The people of Champawat are very elated about the fact that a person from their village, who is a self-learnt talent, is being appreciated on a national platform. They are very thrilled to be watching the reality musical prodigy of their village on national television and eagerly wait for the new episodes of Indian Idol 2020 to start.

Also Read | Anjali Gaikwad Becomes The Youngest Contestant In 'Indian Idol' 2020

During the auditions of Indian Idol 2020, Pawandeep Rajan’s performance had left the judges mesmerized as they said, “You sang as if it is not for a competition but a show going on. It was a heartfelt performance”. Pawandeep Rajan exploded with joy on hearing the judges say this and said, “I am even more excited now to perform at Indian Idol 2020. I believe with the help of this stage I can reach out to more people and make everyone proud. I am really looking forward to this new journey and all the new things that I will learn in this show”. According to reports from MyStarZone, Pawandeep Rajan's net worth is ₹2 million as of 2020.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's First Project After Marriage Would Be 'Indian Idol 2020', Details

With inputs from PR

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.