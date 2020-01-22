Aditya Narayan’s Total Net Worth Will Surely Surprise You; Details Inside

Aditya Narayan is one of the most popular television show hosts and playback singers in Bollywood today. He is also the son of veteran singer, Udit Narayan. Since his childhood, Aditya Narayan has been a part of many Bollywood films.

Aditya Narayan’s net worth

Aditya Narayan has been in the business since he was a child, all thanks to the star-kid status. He has appeared as a child artist in movies and then later took to singing and hosting. According to various reports, Aditya Narayan's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be ₹ 7.10 Crores.

Aditya Narayan made his child debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela. He then went on to do similar junior roles in films like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Pardes. He then went on to make his official debut with a full-fledged role in Vikram Bhatt’s Shaapit.

Aditya Narayan started his hosting journey with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2007. Since then he has been a host to several hit shows like X-Factor India, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, etc. He was also the runner up on Colors TV’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Aditya Narayan is currently hosting the 11th season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol.

Aditya Narayan has also been following his father, Udit Narayan’s footsteps. He has also sung for many hit numbers in Bollywood. Some of his hit numbers include Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun, Tattad Tattad, Sun Lo Re Bandhu, Mujhe Maaf Karna, Chupdi Chachi, I Love My India, etc. He has also worked alongside AR Rahman for the songs Rangeela Re and Kahin Aag Lage.

