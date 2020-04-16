Netizens Turn Neha Kakkar & Tanishk Bagchi's Work Into A Meme Fest

Every time Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi came together to recreate or remake any song, the listeners could not hold back on making creative memes.

Neha Kakkar is undoubtedly the best choice for any composer in the industry to make a trendy song. The 31-year-old singer has delivered many numbers that were a remake of an old hit song.  If looked carefully, most of the remakes were done by Tanishk Bagchi, a Bollywood music composer. Off late, the two, Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi have been facing flak from the listeners. This comes after release of Tanishk Bagchi's Masakali 2.0. Even though the song was not voiced by Neha, fans made a meme fest from the numerous instances when Tanishk and the former had come together in the past to recreate a song. 

There are several memes that are doing the rounds on the internet and they are as funny as they can get. Check it out here!

