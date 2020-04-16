Netizens Turn Neha Kakkar & Tanishk Bagchi's Work Into A Meme Fest

Neha Kakkar is undoubtedly the best choice for any composer in the industry to make a trendy song. The 31-year-old singer has delivered many numbers that were a remake of an old hit song. If looked carefully, most of the remakes were done by Tanishk Bagchi, a Bollywood music composer. Off late, the two, Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi have been facing flak from the listeners. This comes after release of Tanishk Bagchi's Masakali 2.0. Even though the song was not voiced by Neha, fans made a meme fest from the numerous instances when Tanishk and the former had come together in the past to recreate a song.

There are several memes that are doing the rounds on the internet and they are as funny as they can get. Check it out here!

To spoil every song



Neha kakkar,Badshah and tanishk bagchi pic.twitter.com/aXxXducLIS — Aavika (@idiot____stupid) April 10, 2020

*After seeing police men/women singing so well during the lockdown period*



Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi and Badshah- pic.twitter.com/XUuD5YJx8D — Annanya Jha (@Banaras_vali) April 13, 2020

Don’t give ideas to Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/TF4aZgKrRw — 🖤Shreya🖤 (@shreya11mehra) April 9, 2020

Tanishk bagchi neha Kakkar kidhar hai pic.twitter.com/KYgzkl4gmh — 🅰️🇲🅰️🇳 (@AMAnZING1109) April 8, 2020

Badshah/Neha Kakkar/Tanishq Bagchi sings a song.



Other singers :- pic.twitter.com/sddR9lCrYn — Tanishq Pandey (@Pundayji69) April 13, 2020

Who'll ruin the 90s songs?



Le Neha Kakkar, Baadshah & other : pic.twitter.com/bLbLNdntGK — Mohit Agarwal (@Mohitvaa_) April 12, 2020

Trust me Dhinchak Pooja ❤️❤️ is far better than,,,



Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi , Tony Kakkar & Baadshah,,



At least she has originality❤️❤️ — Sailesh Rupakheti (@Sailesh22977972) April 9, 2020

#ARRahman #Masakali2



When Tanishk Bagchi , Neha Kakkar , Badshah and Bhushan kumar has destroyed all original songs pic.twitter.com/eiGdJEGCtq — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) April 9, 2020

