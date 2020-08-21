Neha Mehta Finally Quits 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'?

Neha Mehta, who portrays Anjali on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has decided to quit the show. Reportedly, the actor has stopped coming to shoots as well and has taken up other projects. Neha has been a part of the show for 12 years and portrayed the roles of a dietician on the show.

Neha Mehta quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Earlier Spotboye had reported that Neha Mehta is planning to quit the show after 12 years of being a part of it. The actor has reportedly taken up another project that she wants to work and very soon, will start shooting for it. The media portal reported that she has stopped reporting to the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma as well.

Spotboye also reported that Neha informed her decision to the makers of Taarak Mehta in advance. The portal revealed that the makers tried to hold her back and convince her to stay back. However, the actor has different plans for her career and hence chose to bid farewell to the show.

Read Also | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Team Left Looking For Raj Who Disappeared To Enjoy Rains

Neha Mehta has been associated with the show since its inception. She played the character of Anjali Mehta who was the wife of the titular character. The character was a wise woman in the Gokul Dhaam Society and helped the other women in her society see things from a different perspective.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma became one of the first few shows that started airing after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted. Fans of the show were immensely happy to have the show back on TV. However, now, Neha Mehta would not be seen playing Anjali Mehta's role.

Read Also | Disha Vakani Was Part Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Jodha Akbar', Read Other Facts

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast

The show stars Dilip Joshi in the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Mandar Chandwadkar as Atmaram, Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal, Shailesh Lodha in the titular role of Taarak Mehta, and Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada, among others. The show is created by Asit Kumarr Modi and is adapted from Duniya Ne Oondha Chashmah by Taarak Mehta. The show is directed by Abhishek Sharma, Dheeraj Palshetkar, Harshad Joshi, and Malav Suresh Rajda and is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and Neela Asit Modi. The show has aired over 2900 episodes till now.

Read Also | Disha Vakhani-Gurucharan Singh To Star In Nonfiction Show Titled 'Gangs Of Filmistaan'?

Read Also | Kapil Sharma Posts Picture With Daughter Anayra, Fans Say "cutest"; See Pic

Image credits: Neha Mehta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.