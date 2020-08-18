'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Team Left Looking For Raj Who Disappeared To Enjoy Rains

Actor Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu on the fan-favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures enjoying Mumbai monsoon. His little conversation with co-star Munmun Dutta indicates that he had gone missing from the sets for a short while and everyone had been looking for him while he clicked the selfies. Fans are loving the quirky conversation between the two actors as they laugh it off in the reply section of the comment.

Raj Anadkat went missing for a while?

Television actor Raj Anadkat recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of selfies taken while he was on a break while shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the pictures posted, the actor can be seen posing for a selfie while he is dressed in a blue and white stripe design hoodie. He can be seen with proper stage makeup as he poses for the camera while enjoying the weather. He is also seen holding a white umbrella in a few of the pictures.

In the caption for the pictures, Raj Anadkat has mentioned that he clicked these pictures while being on a short shooting break. He has also added that he was enjoying the awesome weather and rain while he got a chance. Have a look at the post on Raj Anadkat’s Instagram here.

Raj’s co-star, Mummun Dutta, was quick to express herself over the revelation made by the actor. She has expressed her surprise as she was wondering where Raj had been during the shoot of the show. She has also mentioned that everyone on the set had been looking for the actor while he was enjoying the rain and clicking pictures.

Raj Anadkat also replied to the comment put up by Munmun Dutta, agreeing that people had been looking for him on the set. He laughed off the incident while also stating that he told everyone he had been on the phone, while he was away for a while. Have a look at the fun banter in the comments section of Raj Anadkat’s Instagram post here.

Image courtesy: Raj Anadkat Instagram

