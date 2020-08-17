Disha Vakani Was Part Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Jodha Akbar', Read Other Facts

Popular actor Disha Vakani turned into a household name with her titular character Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On August 17, the actor turned a year older. Born in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Disha Vakani started her acting career through Gujarati theatre. Though she has not been seen in the sitcom for the past few years, fans are awaiting her return. Read on to know some interesting facts about Disha Vakani's life.

Disha Vakani's career

Before becoming the comedy queen of TV, Disha Vakani tried her hands in the film industry. Back in 1997, she marked her debut with a film, titled Kamsin: the Untouched, which was also labelled as a B-grade film. She shot many intimate scenes for the film. Before signing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she acted in numerous TV series. She was seen playing small roles in TV shows such as Khichadi, Aahat and Resham Dankh, among many others.

She was also spotted playing a small character in Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja starrer Love Story 2050, which released in 2008. She has also worked with renowned Bollywood directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowariker for their projects Devdas (2002) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008), respectively. In the year 2008, she also worked in a multi-starrer film produced by Ekta Kapoor, titled C Kkompany.

Disha Vakani's family

Back in 2015, Disha Vakani tied the knot with a Mumbai-based charted accountant, named Mayur Padia. After two years of their marriage, the couple welcomed a baby girl in 2017. Apart from her husband and daughter. she also has a brother. Mayur Vakani, who has played her character Daya's on-screen brother Sunderlal, is also her real-life brother.

Disha Vakani's net worth

If online reports are something to go by then Disha is one of the highest-paid female actors of Indian television. According to a report by DNA India, Disha Vakani charged ₹1.50 lakh per episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The reports have also added that it is on-par with what her on-screen husband Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi charged. Meanwhile, as per India.com, her net worth is around ₹37 crores.

