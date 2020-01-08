Nehha Pendse's Wedding Pictures On Instagram Are Dreamy And Stunning

Actor Nehha Pendse is a popular television actor and rose to fame with her role of Sanjana in May I Come In Madam on Life Ok. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 12. The actor is making headlines because of her wedding. Recently, she got married to Shardul Bayas in a traditional wedding ceremony in Pune. The couple threw a grand reception on January 6 for their family and friends.

The reception looked like a royal affair. The actor's fans complimented her saying that she did not look any less than a princess. She looked gorgeous wearing a royal blue brocade dress with a thigh-high slit. Nehha took to her social media account to share her wedding and her reception pictures.

She also shared some pictures from her reception. She captioned the pictures: "Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes. Thank u @officialswapnilshinde for customising this beauty for me."

Here is a look at the picture

The May I Come In Madam actor for her Maharashtrian wedding ceremony opted for a pink Nauvari saree. The couple got engaged a day before their wedding. Neha was wearing a ravishing green gown on her engagement. According to the designer, it took them 2208 hours to create that stunning gown for Neha.

According to reports, this is Shardul Bayas's third marriage and he already has two daughters from his previous marriages.

