Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Written Update Oct 27: Manmohan Tiwari Turns Out To Be Mishra's Son

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a famous sitcom aired on &TV and has now been streaming on ZEE5. The story of the show revolves around two families who live next to each other. These consist of a couple, wherein the husbands are attracted to the other's wife. In Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Oct 27 episode, a shocking yet funny revelation is made about Tiwari being the son of David Mishra. Take a look at what else happened in the episode with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Oct 27 written update.

At the beginning of the episode, Tiwari is sitting with a drink in hand and wondering how his life is so dull without Angoori. And while he is thinking about her, she calls him up and asks why he wants Pandit Ramphal’s hair. Tiwari replies that he wants it for a wig sample to use it in a play. Angoori then asks him to send a picture after his transformation into Pandit Ramphal.

The next day, David receives a call from his lawyer that he has won against his wife and shares this news with Vibhu. While they happily hug each other and celebrate getting the property, Vibhu’s mother enters and tells David not to fool his son. She adds how his aunt is cunning and won’t let the property slip out of her hands.

While Tiwari is worried about the DNA test results, his mother asks him to choose a finger. When he chooses one, she says that she had thought of two names about who his father was and assigned it to her fingers. Tiwari chose the finger for Pandit Ramphal.

Later, Angoori calls Tiwari again and senses that he is worried about something but Tiwari refuses to say anything. She talks to her mother-in-law who asks her to come soon but Tiwari yells at his mother, asking her to not call Angoori so soon. Tiwari later tells his mother that if the reports show Ramphal as his father, they will keep it a secret.

The next morning, while Ammaji is watering the plants, Vibhu sees her and remembers how Angoori bhabhi used to sing while watering the plants. He also asks her about the DNA report when Helen walks in. Helen and Ammaji then get into an argument about who is younger. Saxena later intervenes to stop their argument and leaves after handing over the report. Vibhu then reads the report and gets shocked when he comes to know that David Mishra is the father of Tiwari.

