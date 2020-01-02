Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jan 1 Written Update: Kartik Becomes Vedika's Puppet For Naira

As soon as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai audience were anticipating some mean decisions by Vedika, she absolutely delivered what was expected from her in the latest episode (aired on January 1, 2020). Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata hai has been one of the longest-running television series and the show still manages to pave its way in the TRP charts. The previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai saw Kartik requesting Vedika to donate a kidney to Naira. Read on to know what happened on January 1st.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Kartik Requests Vedika To Donate Kidney

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - January 1 written update

On January 1's episode, Vedika's obsession makes her do things out of her desperation for Kartik as she blackmails him. Naira's health speedily deteriorates. In today's episode, Vedika orders Kartik that the only way she would be donating her organs to Naira is if he changes his decision to divorce her. Out of no choice, Kartik finally gives in to Vedika's demands. Vedika finally agrees to donate one of her kidneys to Naira. But Kartik tells her Vedika to keep this deal they made to herself.

ALSO READ| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 'Gulabo' Divya Bhatnagar Ties Knot With Long Time Boyfriend

Vansh and Kairav who were roaming on the streets get across Singhanis's car and find it parked outside the hospital. Vansh feels like their grandmothers might be inside the hospital and they enter the hospital curious about the purpose of their grandmother's visit to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Gayu finds out from her friends about Vansh and Kairav entering the hospital. This news terrifies the Goenkas and they start their mission of finding the kids. Before the Goenkas could find the kids, Kairav finds Naira lying unconsciously on the bed and instantly screams after he sees Naira in this condition. This makes Kartik know that Kairav is also nearby. He rushes to find out Kairav and finds Kairav pleading Kartik to save his mother (Naira), and this makes Kartik give in to Vedika's wishes as no other way is left out to save Naira.

At the same time, Naksh informs the worried families, the Singhanias and the Goenkas that Vedika has agreed to donate her kidney. This makes Devyani, Kaveri, and Swarna feel immense gratitude towards Vedika for her selfless gesture whereas Suhasini is the one who doesn't completely believe this angelic avatar of Vedika.

ALSO READ| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Is The 8th Sexiest Asian Man; Shares Excitement

ALSO READ| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi's Bridal Collection Will Leave You Love-struck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.