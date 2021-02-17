Nehha Pendse Talks About Her Experience Of Entering The World Of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is one of the popular TV shows whose amazing characters are loved by the audiences. There had been a recent replacement in the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain cast with actor Nehha Pendse replacing Saumya Tandon as Anita bhabhi in the show. As Nehha Pendse has begun exploring her character, she recently opened up about replacing Saumya Tandon in the show.

According to reports by BollywoodLife, Nehha Pendse recently talked about her new role as Anita bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain that was earlier played by Saumya Tandon. She stated in her interview how it was ‘great’ to be a part of the ‘iconic’ show to essay an ‘iconic’ character with such humble and beautiful people on set. When asked about how she felt replacing Saumya Tandon, she answered how her director had mentioned that he had set some boundaries for her character and had left it up to her to explore the character in the journey.

Nehha Pendse also talked about her co-actor in the show, Asif Shaikh, and described him as a little kid and added how she was ‘absolutely happy and comfortable’ working with him. Later, she was asked about whom she found the funniest among the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain cast to which she said it was Rohitash, who talks less but when he does, he cracks everyone up.

Talking about her career in the acting field, she stated how she does work that gives her happiness, satisfaction and something that challenges her and her craft. When asked about why she isn’t seen much in movies, she stated how she never tried harder to get into movies as she was not a social person and added how the industry works on relationships.

Nehha Pendse was last seen in a popular reality show and when asked about how her life changed post that, she stated how she received many offers but decided to only opt for work that made her happy and creatively challenged her. She was further asked about how OTT shows had overshadowed TV shows to which she stated that TV shows were hardly watched by the urban people and with the emergence of OTT, the audience had found a way out to find their own kind of content.

Nehha further stated how she felt when Shilpa Shinde congratulated her on becoming a part of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain cast and added how she had no reason to praise her and it was sweet of her to do that. Later in the interview, she shared what she liked and disliked about social media and stated how her partner Shardul was desperately waiting to see her as Anita bhabhi.

