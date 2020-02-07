Netflix Is All Set To Release A Vintage Love Series, 'Taj Mahal 1989'

Netflix is known for producing quality content and the platform has produced massive hits since its inception and rise. The fame of Netflix in India has grown significantly and hence many are now focused on making content for the platform. Netflix offers creative liberty which lets creators explore the various possibilities with their stories. Currently, Netflix is going to release a show titled Taj Mahal 1989.

Netflix set to release a vintage love series, Taj Mahal 1989

Prior to this, Netflix had released Jamtara, a show that speaks of the telephonic scams in India and the lives of two young boys who seek to make a fortune out of it. The show was well-received by audiences and made everyone appreciate the makers of the series. Netflix is coming back with yet another India-centric series which focuses on the time period of 1989 in India. The series is all set to release on Netflix on February 14, 2020.

Source: Netflix India Instagram

The show talks about the lives of four couples from different walks of life. It sheds light on the budding romances in college life, marriage life and life in an arranged marriage. Taj Mahal 1989 weaves a beautiful tale of these stories that take place in 1989, a time when people were not yet introduced to technology and dating in general. The promo of the show showed all the four couples, their romance, and how things affected them back in the day.

Taj Mahal 1989 the series is created by Pushpendra Nath Mishra. The cast includes Neeraj Kabi from Talvar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha from Badhaai Ho, and Danish Hussain from the Netflix original Bard of Blood. The series releases this Valentine's Day.

