'Horse Girl' Release Time And Date In Order To Binge-watch On Netflix

Netflix has been dominating the content streaming arena on the internet. The service has been releasing top-notch content that has managed to get a huge fan following. Similarly, Horse Girl has been a trending topic since the makers released the trailer of the film. The trailer of the movie focuses on the socially awkward girl, Sarah. The fans have been really waiting for the film to be released and want to know the release date and time for Netflix’s Horse Girl. Read more to know about the release date and time of Horse Girl.

Also Read | How To Clear History And Delete 'Continue Watching' Items On Your Netflix Profile

Also Read | Netflix All Set To Work With Sandra Bullock And Viola Davis In Untitled Thriller Film

What time does Horse Girl come on Netflix

The film is going to be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 27, before being released on Netflix on Feb. 7 at 12.pm.

Also Read | Watch Kobe Bryant Trash-talking Teammates During Lakers' Practice Session: NBA Throwback

Horse Girl cast

Horse Girl features Allison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, and Paul Reiser. The American drama film is directed and produced by Jeff Baena who managed to write the film’s screenplay with Brie’s help. The film started its production processes during June 2019 and have been on track to cope up with the already announced release date. The viewers have been completely dazzled after watching the trailer of Horse Girl and have taken to their social media to express their excitement for the show.

Also Read | Imran Khan's PTI Party Puts Up Vile 'Baat Se Nahi, Laat Se Maanta Hai' Poster About Hindus

Also Read | Alfred Lord Tennyson Poetry Excerpts You Could Use For Your Next Instagram Caption

Coming to Netflix this week!



Comedy / Drama / Short Film…#HorseGirl



Sarah (@alisonbrie), an awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows, finds her #LucidDreams trickling into her waking life.



Friday, 2/7 #Netflixhttps://t.co/iZk1zBL6qd — 📽 Netflix Center (@NetflixCenter) February 4, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.