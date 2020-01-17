From 'Selection Day' To 'GLOW', Sports Series On Netflix You Must Watch

Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms around the globe. It has various genre of series and one of them is sports. There are a few sports series on the platform that one show definitely stream. Read to know about them.

Netflix sports series

Basketball or Nothing

Basketball or Nothing is a non-scripted reality television series. The premise revolves around the lives of the Chinle High School boys’ basketball team based on the Navajo Nation Reservation, the largest reservation in America. There are six episodes in its one and only season.

FightWorld

Released in 2018, FightWorld is a documentary series. It explores the diverse fighting techniques found in cultures around the world. In each instalment of the series, Frank Grillo travels to a different country to embed in the local fight culture, exploring various disciplines such as Wrestling, Muay Thai and Lethwei.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a documentary series produced in collaboration between Formula One and Netflix. It gives an exclusive behind the scenes look at the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship. There is only one season and ten episodes, with a runtime around 27-40 minutes.

GLOW

A look at the personal and professional lives of a group of women who perform for a wrestling organization in Los Angeles during the 1980s. GLOW is a comedy-sports-drama series. It has three-season and 30 episodes.

Last Chance U

Produced by Netflix, Last Chance U is a sports documentary series. There 4 seasons and 31 episodes, with a run time around 52-76 minutes. It gives an intense look inside the world of junior college football, chronicling the stories of players and coaches in the classroom and on the field.

QB1: Beyond The Lights

Released in 2012, QB1: Beyond the Lights is another documentary series. It follows three high school quarterbacks from different backgrounds, playing in different environments as they face immense pressure and similar challenges in trying to be successful high school quarterbacks. There are 30 episodes in its three seasons.

Selection Day

Selection Day is a Netflix original series about cricket. Story of an Indian boy's love of cricket in Mumbai, and his discovery that the game is not as pure as he thought. There is only one season till now, and a second one is said to be made.

