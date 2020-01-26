Netflix's Live-action Adaptation Of 'Avatar' To Release In 2020

Netflix is creating a live-action remake of the animated TV-series Avatar: The Last Airbender. There are very few details of the show but it already has a listing on the Netflix website. The listing contains 'AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER' in bold and blow that if one notices its written 2020, which would indicate a release sometime this year.

Live-action version of beloved animated series

The description on the programme provided by Netflix reads 'Long ago, the four nations lived in harmony. Then, everything changed. The animated show's original creators helm a live-action take on Aang's story.' The original animated TV series was created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko and aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008 and comprised of three seasons.

Read: Netflix Releases Documentary Series About Worldwide Pandemic Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: The Ghost Bride Is Streaming On Netflix & Audiences All Over The World Can Watch It Now!

The TV series was a blend of Japanese anime and American cartoon and followed Aang, a 12-year-old boy and his friends in a land where people were able to control one of the four elements: air, water, earth and fire. Aang was the Avatar of his generation, a chosen one who could control all the four elements. It was his duty to bring peace and unity to the world that had been thrown into upheaval by the Fire Lord's war with three nations - The Northern and Southern Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom and the Air Nomads.

A reimagined, live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series is coming to Netflix!



(ᴄᴏɴᴄᴇᴘᴛ ᴀʀᴛ ʙʏ Jᴏʜɴ Sᴛᴀᴜʙ) pic.twitter.com/YsMoE4UguV — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 18, 2018



Netflix released John Staub's concept art for the 'reimagined, live-action' series back in 2018 and at that time the announcement had received mixed reactions from the fans of the original series that saw the TV series during their childhood.

I’M SO EXCITED TO WATCH THE LIVE ACTION VERSION OF AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/hChS7IS2uh — growingupwithdisney (@boymeetshsmtmts) January 20, 2020

Excuse me but how could i NOT know Netflix was making a live action avatar the last airbender pic.twitter.com/zuDakI5cdV — Anisa (@AnisaHirad) January 19, 2020

Read: 'Happy Gilmore And John Wick 3' To Hit Netflix Australia In February

Read: Netflix Announces It Will Produce An Animated Film Adaptation Of 'The Witcher'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.