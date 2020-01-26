The Debate
Netflix's Live-action Adaptation Of 'Avatar' To Release In 2020

Television News

Netflix is creating a live-action remake of the animated TV-series 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'. According to the website, the series will come out this year.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netflix

Netflix is creating a live-action remake of the animated TV-series Avatar: The Last Airbender. There are very few details of the show but it already has a listing on the Netflix website. The listing contains 'AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER' in bold and blow that if one notices its written 2020, which would indicate a release sometime this year.

Live-action version of beloved animated series

The description on the programme provided by Netflix reads 'Long ago, the four nations lived in harmony. Then, everything changed. The animated show's original creators helm a live-action take on Aang's story.' The original animated TV series was created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko and aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008 and comprised of three seasons.

The TV series was a blend of Japanese anime and American cartoon and followed Aang, a 12-year-old boy and his friends in a land where people were able to control one of the four elements: air, water, earth and fire. Aang was the Avatar of his generation, a chosen one who could control all the four elements. It was his duty to bring peace and unity to the world that had been thrown into upheaval by the Fire Lord's war with three nations - The Northern and Southern Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom and the Air Nomads.


Netflix released John Staub's concept art for the 'reimagined, live-action' series back in 2018 and at that time the announcement had received mixed reactions from the fans of the original series that saw the TV series during their childhood.

Published:
