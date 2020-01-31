Netflix Shows To Binge-watch This Weekend And Take An Awesome Break

Netflix is one of the most popular digital streaming platforms. The OTT platform has always got some original series and classic TV shows to binge-watch. Audience to watch these shows over the weekend or while in transit. If you, as a user, are not sure which show to watch next weekend, here is a list-

Show to watch on Netflix this weekend

The Stranger

Netflix is all set to release The Stranger, an edition of the 2015 Harlan Coben novel. The series has cast some of the best actors and is led by Richard Armitage as a man whose world is rocked when a mysterious woman tells him that his wife has falsified a pregnancy. Richard Armitage and Dervla Kirwan play Adam and Corinne Price in The Stranger.

Astronomy Club

This is the first season of the show. The series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is similar to this and is also a comedy series. This show offers non-stop hilarity packed within each episode of 20-minutes. The initial episodes are enough to establish the incredible collection of performers that works together, enhancing their sharp comedy skills.

Halt and Catch Fire

Halt and Catch Fire is a series with 4 episodes and it is the first season of the show. This show has the same team that created Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, which was incredible and a must-watch series. Now, this new documentary series Halt and Catch Fire brings audiences the hilarious stories behind cult-favourite films.

The Confession Killer

An amazing series to binge-watch this weekend, this documentary series charts the horrifying story of Henry Lee Lucas, a man who admitted to hundreds of murders in the '80s. In the series, the facts of the cases wound up founding conflicts in the stories. This show’s story is basically a rabbit hole; any true crime fan will easily fall into it.

