New Mom Dipika Kakar Talks About Postpartum Pain After C-section Surgery

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood on June 21. The couple has been giving their fans and followers constant updates about this new phase in their life. In her latest vlog, the new mother shared her health update, postpartum.

3 things you need to know

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child prematurely.

The baby was kept in NICU for two weeks and was discharged only recently.

Deepika Kakar shares health update a month after giving birth

In her new vlog, the Sasural Simar Ka actress talked about what new mothers feel as they go through the maternity phase, right from their pregnancy to the birth of the baby.

She assured fans that her pain is "negligible" as of now. She said, “I feel a slight sensitivity on my stomach's skin and also on the uterus's skin as the uterus is again contracting to its original size. There's little sensitivity on the scars as the stitches are healing. But there is no pain at all."

In the same vlog, she also posed in front of a mirror and showed their fans a waist belt that she wore. Talking about it, she said, “The doctor advised me to wear this belt, and I started using it 7-8 days after delivering while I was still in the hospital.”

She also advised new mothers to wear the belt, which is important for stomach support. In the vlog, the actress also shared the tips her doctor shared with her to lose post-pregnancy weight naturally. She also spoke about getting "energetic" with each passing day as she gets used to the baby’s schedule.

Dipika Kakar and Shoib Ibrahim name their son Ruhan

In their previous vlog, the new parents revealed that they have named their son Ruhan. They announced the names three weeks after the birth of the baby.

(Dipika Kakar shares a new photo with her son and husband as Ruhan turns a month old | Image: Dipika Kakar/Instagram)

Dipika Kakar was rushed to hospital for an emergency c-section operation, as their son was born prematurely.