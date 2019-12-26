New Year 2020 Makeup Trends: Top Hair And Makeup Trends You Should Expect In 2020

This year the makeup industry saw a more liberated list of makeup trends with more people trying to be fluid with their makeup choices and not just pertaining to the makeup rules made by the social norms. With the new year soon approaching, there are some makeup trends that are predicted to be the frontman for the year 2020. Here are a top three list of makeup trends that might be the next big thing with respect to the fashion industry.

Upgraded braid hairstyle like Kerry Washington

Recently, stars like Kerry Washington and Beyonce sported a next level braid at the red carpet events and magazine cover respectively. For 2020, people can expect more innovation in the braid styles with respect to all shapes, sizes and textures of braids. Stars like Yara Shahidi show that there can be so much creativity that could be included with the plaited hairstyles showing intricate details like jewellery, artistry hairstyles or even ribbon in braid hairstyles.

Cropped hair like Kaia Gerber

Gone are the days when people used to think that 90s supermodel long locks are essential and the only mode to showcase eternal beauty and style. Lately, the cool girls are opting for cropped up hairstyle looks like Kaia Gerber who is a supermodel herself, Kaia is the perfect inspiration for all those girls, who want to try something sporty and cool with their hairstyle, yet being feminine. Sideswept bob hairstyle could take the lead in next year where most women are inclining towards strong feminist portrayals, Kaia's short-cropped hair is the embodiment of just that.

Colored Mascara

2020 may see some up-gradation in the basic black mascara, to bright coloured mascara. Try out a bright-pink, deep-blue or green mascara which gives an edge to the complete look but still looks neutral when complemented with the overall makeup.

Translucent Glossy lips Bella Hadid

The gloss is back for next season and you could find many people with translucent lip gloss paired up with a sleek hairstyle. Some of you may remember about the HBO’s Euphoria TV series whose makeup made a real hype with the fans which paired the glossy lips with glittery skin is something you can easily see in trend in 2020.

Floating Eyeliner

The eyeliner is a makeup virtue that definitely needs to be experimented more with and Shay Mitchell’s eyeliner shows us just that with this floating eyeliner look.

Gold Studs

Another makeup trend that is inspired by the Euphoria TV series is the gold studs which could be seen trending in the coming year. If this is something which is too much for you to start with, then just try placing one or two studs near the corners of the eye.

