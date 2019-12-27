New Year 2020: Easy And Effective Highlighter Hacks To Know Before The Year-end Party

A highlighter basically works to make your skin look fresh and plump especially when the sunlight bounces off of it. With its multi-purpose uses, it only makes sense for your add it to your make up process for the New Year's bash. Here are a few ways that you can use your highlighter for the New Year's party.

5 ways to use highlighters this New Year's Eve

Look well-rested

While there is nothing that can replace your beauty sleep, a simple highlighter trick might help you fake it. By highlighting just beneath the arch of eyebrows, your eyes will appear more awake and the eyebrow shape will also be more defined. You can also apply the highlighter down the bridge of your nose on the tip of it to accentuate it and make it look thinner in the process.

A substitute for lip-gloss

To give the lips a fuller appearance, dab a little highlighter on the Cupid's bow to highlight your lips. Apply it to the centre of the lip as well so that the lower lip looks thicker. You can also use a liquid highlighter on your matte lips to add some extra shine to it. Use a lip brush to prevent it from getting messy.

Don't restrict it just to your face

You can easily create a nighttime party glow by using a highlighter on the collarbones and on the centre of the shoulders. Makeup artists also often use highlighter on the shin bone to give the illusion of longer and thinner legs. Using a fluffy brush, apply highlighter to the sheer layers on the collarbones with a sweeping motion and follow the natural protrusion of the bones.

Use it as an eyeshadow

When you're travelling and wish to carry a lighter makeup bag, highlighter can be used as a substitute for eyeshadow. It gives a natural and subtle look to your face. To complete the look, mix liquid highlighter with your foundation, it will provide an overall luminous effect. It can also be used as a shimmery eyeliner when applied with a moist liner brush.

Intensify that glow

To intensify your face glow, start by applying a cream-based highlighter and dab a little loose powder on it to make it last longer. Another way that can be used is to top a liquid highlighter with a powdered one. For a more natural look, add a few highlighter drops to your foundation and apply the mixture directly onto the cheekbones.

