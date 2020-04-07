Nia Sharma & Ravi Dubey To Surbhi Chandna & Nakkul Mehta: On-screen Pairs Fans Still Love

The lead actors of a particular show or soap opera are generally recognised by the chemistry they share and how compatible are they in reel life. There are multiple daily soaps which have been loved by the audiences and have broken several records. Not just the shows, the actors from these shows, especially the lead on-screen couples, have got a lot of popularity. Here we have listed some of the famous on-screen couples who are still loved by fans.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey have worked on-screen several times, but their on-screen pairing is still remembered for their roles in Jamai Raja. Nia played the character of Roshni Patel, while Ravi Dubey played the role of her love interest, Siddharth Khurana. The show was quite popular among fans of Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey. Their on-screen chemistry was much loved and the show continued its run for three years on television.

Surbhi Chandna and Nakul Mehta

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame by playing the role of Annika in Star Plus’s popular serial Ishqbaaz, which also featured actor Nakuul Mehta opposite her, who played the role of Shivaay. The audience accepted the on-screen couple with a lot of love and warmth. The serial made them a household name, giving Surbhi and Nakul immense popularity. The soap opera narrated the story of three brothers — Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra, who share an unbreakable bond.

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh

Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her performance as Sonakshi Bose in soap opera titled Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She became everyone’s favourite post her romantic show with Shaheer Sheikh. There were rumours about the couple dating each other, but Erica and Shaheer never admitted to their relationship. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience and their mushy love story warmed up a lot of young hearts during its run.

Zain Imam and Shrenu Parikh

Zain Imam is known for playing roles in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Naamkarann. The on-screen pairing of Zain Imam and Shrenu Parikh in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is still remembered by their fans. Fans loved the chemistry of the couple on the TV show and it won the hearts of many people. Fans also said that Zain and Shrenu looked like a real couple off-screen too. Though the show off-air, netizens want to see them once again.

