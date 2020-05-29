Nia Sharma's Gives Statement About Taking Pay Cuts After Lockdown Is Lifted; Read Here

One of the highly popular leading ladies of the telly world, Nia Sharma was making headlines lately after she was reportedly asked to leave Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 due to her high fees. In an interview with a leading daily, Nia Sharma said that her fees will not be the reason why she will not be considered for the fifth season of Naagin. However, the actor admitted that due to the lack of work amid the Coronavirus lockdown, she might have to slash her fees.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Reacts To Ekta Apologising To 'Naagin 4' Team, Says 'You've Been Considerate'

Also Read | 'Would Like To Start On Fresh Note': Nia Sharma Comments On Her Exit From 'Naagin 4'

Nia Sharma admits she might have to take 'pay cuts'

The Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma recently sat down for an interview with a leading daily after being sacked from Colors TV's Naagin 4. During her interview, Sharma said that her exit did not end abruptly as the production house was professional and they informed her about the decision a few days back. She also added saying she cannot complain because the television industry is badly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and they do not know when the shoots will resume.

Furthermore, she added when one restarts the shoot after two-three months, they would want to begin on a fresh note and in such a situation, she admitted that she too would have taken a similar decision.

Speaking about slashing her prices after the Coronavirus lockdown ends, Nia Sharma said it is true that her work comes at a certain price, but that is not the only reason why she is out of the show. The actor added, if that had been the case, they would not have cast her in the first place. However, she also admitted that she was treated well by the makers and her exit from the show will hurt her the most.

Elaborating more about the same, the actor stated that It will cost her a lot of money but also believes in the phrase, "the money which didn’t come to you, was never yours". She ended her statement saying lockdown is the reason why the decision was taken and added, looking at the current scenario, she might have to compromise and accept pay cuts in the future.

The Bigg Boss 13 actor Rashami Desai, who had recently joined Naagin 4's cast will also not be a part of its next season. Producer Ekta Kapoor had earlier confirmed the same in an Instagram post that Rashami Desai's role was a special appearance.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti Celebrates Birthday At Home; Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani Send Wishes

Also Read | When Nia Sharma Enacted Salman Khan’s Popular Dialogue From 'Dabangg 2'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.