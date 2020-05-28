When Nia Sharma Enacted Salman Khan’s Popular Dialogue From 'Dabangg 2'; Watch

Nia Sharma is a popular television personality best known for her appearance in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The small-screen star is also quite famous on social media for sharing glimpses of her on-point fashion game. Recently, we came across an unseen throwback video of Nia Sharma enacting Salman Khan's popular dialogue from Dabangg 2; watch the viral video here.

Also Read | Nia Sharma’s throwback pics from her New York diaries will make you miss vacationing

When Nia Sharma enacted Salman Khan’s popular dialogue

In an older video shared by Nia Sharma's fan account, the Jamai Raja star can be spotted enacting her favourite dialogue from Salman Khan's Dabangg 2. The video is a snip from one of Nia Sharma's older interviews while she was working in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Here, the Naagin 4 actor is seen along with her co-star Krystle D'Souza.

Also Read | Nia Sharma or Karisma Kapoor, whose floral lehenga do we love?

In the video, the interviewer asked Nia and Krystle D'Souza about their favourite dialogue from Salman Khan's movies. To which Nia Sharma replied by enacting Salman's dialogue. She said, "Akal ke aane ke liye shakal ke bighadneka kyun intezar kar rahe the tum?". While fans saw the Naagin's goofy side here, Krystle D'Souza was also amazed by Nia's acting. Here, Nia and Krystle D'Souza, both were dressed in their character from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' actors Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma out of the show? Vijayendra Kumeria reacts

In Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia Sharma and Krystle played sisters. While Krystle D'Souza as Jeevika played the older sister, Nia Sharma played Manvi, the younger one. Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai is an Indian Hindi-language soap opera that aired on Star Life from October 3, 2011, to September 13, 2013, and also reaired on Star Utsav.

Meanwhile, recently, Nia Sharma shared a stunning throwback picture of herself from the days when she used to enjoy clubbing and partying. She talked about how it was a normal thing before the virus. In the picture shared by the Naagin actor, Nia is seen flaunting her back, as she poses for a mirror selfie. The caption read, "I saw my old pictures today and realised There used to be clubs and parties also, I even had Margaritas and danced until they’d turn the lights on and ask us to leave". Check out the picture.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's sharara or Rashami Desai's saree; who donned better yellow ensemble?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.