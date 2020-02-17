Nia Sharma Amps Up Her saree Game In These Beautiful Pictures

Nia Sharma is one of the most talked-about actors on social media today. She is known to make heads turn with all her looks, as she carries any attire with grace and boldness. In the recent past, Nia Sharma reportedly earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017. Here are some of Nia Sharma's best saree looks to take fashion cues from.

Nia Sharma's Saree Looks

Here, Nia Sharma stunned in her mother's saree on Mother's Day celebration. She paired the silver-white saree with a striped sleeve blouse of similar design. Nia aced her makeup with silver eye-shadow and nude lipstick. Also, you can’t miss her long gold-pearl earrings.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma and other TV actors who were launched by Ekta Kapoor

A look at Nia Sharma's Instagram wall can prove the star’s love for long classic earrings. In this post, she donned a black transparent saree pairing it with a simple black striped blouse. What took away fans' hearts was her hairdo with long curls.

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma as Brinda takes her first step to the ultimate revenge in 'Naagin 4' promo

This is Nia Sharma's another saree look, where she posed in a white saree painted by acrylic design. She paired the saree with a plain white blouse with thin sleeves. Her jewellery also looked all stylish and sassy.

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma looks beguiling in these stunning black outfits; See Pics

In this post, Nia Sharma sported a yellow saree with a backless blouse. She went for a pair of vintage earrings and carried it with grace and elegance. Not to miss, Nia Sharma's stunning eye makeup.

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma obsessed with red lips look and these pictures are proof!

Image Credits - Nia Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.