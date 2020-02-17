The Debate
Nia Sharma Amps Up Her saree Game In These Beautiful Pictures

Television News

Nia Sharma is known to wear a perfect blend of elegant, stylish and unique outfits when it comes to ethnic wear. Check out these best saree looks of Nia.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the most talked-about actors on social media today. She is known to make heads turn with all her looks, as she carries any attire with grace and boldness. In the recent past, Nia Sharma reportedly earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017. Here are some of Nia Sharma's best saree looks to take fashion cues from. 

Nia Sharma's Saree Looks 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here, Nia Sharma stunned in her mother's saree on Mother's Day celebration. She paired the silver-white saree with a striped sleeve blouse of similar design. Nia aced her makeup with silver eye-shadow and nude lipstick. Also, you can’t miss her long gold-pearl earrings. 

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma and other TV actors who were launched by Ekta Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A look at Nia Sharma's Instagram wall can prove the star’s love for long classic earrings. In this post, she donned a black transparent saree pairing it with a simple black striped blouse. What took away fans' hearts was her hairdo with long curls. 

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma as Brinda takes her first step to the ultimate revenge in 'Naagin 4' promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is Nia Sharma's another saree look, where she posed in a white saree painted by acrylic design. She paired the saree with a plain white blouse with thin sleeves. Her jewellery also looked all stylish and sassy. 

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma looks beguiling in these stunning black outfits; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this post, Nia Sharma sported a yellow saree with a backless blouse. She went for a pair of vintage earrings and carried it with grace and elegance. Not to miss, Nia Sharma's stunning eye makeup. 

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma obsessed with red lips look and these pictures are proof!

Image Credits - Nia Sharma's Instagram 

 

 

