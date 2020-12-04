Nia Sharma Stuns In New Picture From Goa, Calls It Her 'Good Times'

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular television actors and is quite active on social media. Recently, she stunned her fans and followers when she uploaded a series of pictures wearing a monokini in Goa. Fans flooded her comments section with lots of compliments for the Jamai Raja actor. Read on to know more about her latest post from Goa.

Nia Sharma's Instagram post

Nia Sharma's photos always manage to make her fans drool over the actor. The star is currently in Goa shooting for her next project, Jamai 2.0 along with actor Ravi Dubey. Nia stunned her fans recently when she posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pink monokini on one of Goa's beaches. The actor captioned the post, "Good times, Tan lines.." and added three pictures, out of which she is posing with a tree in one and sitting on the warm beach sand, in the other picture. You can see the post here.

Her fans were quick to bombard the comments section with hearts, fire and star-eyed emoticons. Some of her friends from the industry also wrote in the comments section. While actor Sudhanshu Pandey posted a witty pun that read, "Mujhe samajh Nia ata kaise kar leti hain aap", Macedon D'Mello commented, "I don’t see no tan lines @niasharma90". Other actors like Aashka Goradia and Amruta Khanvilkar also posted compliments for Nia Sharma.

The actor has posted a lot of pictures from Goa as she is currently filming there for the second season of the web series Jamai Raja. She shared a picture with co-actor Ravi Dubey where both the actors can be seen posing on the beach. Nia keeps sharing glimpses about the fun she is having in Goa, by occasionally posting beach pictures while relaxing with a drink in her hand. You can see the pictures here.

Nia Sharma's filmography

Nia Sharma is loved by the audience as the TV star has appeared in some hit shows over the years. Some of her most popular shows are Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also been a part of various reality shows like Ace Of Space, Fear Factor, and Box Cricket League 1.

