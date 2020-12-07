Nia Sharma Posts Ethereal Photos In White Bathrobe; Fans Miss Hotels & Vacations

TV actor Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to share some comfy leisure pics from her recent trip. Nia Sharma's Instagram posts have been receiving an immense amount of attention from her fans and followers as of lately. Ever since she had her birthday party, to her recent photoshoot with fellow Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey, her pics have been a rage for all her fans. Take a look at her recent pic that she shared a day ago in white bathrobes.

Nia Sharma's photos in white bathrobes

Naagin actor Nia Sharma shared a few aesthetic pics where she could be seen posing in a bathrobe. She took to Instagram to remind her fans and followers about how comfy a hotel bathrobe feels like. She captioned her post saying "A hotel bathrobe is a whole level of good mood." Take a look at her post.

There are over 900 comments on her post and her fans are sharing heart emojis to Nia for her post. Take a look at how her fans are reacting to her ethereal bathrobe pics that she shared a day ago.

Image credits: Nia Sharma Instagram

A few days ago, Nia Sharma took the internet by storm when she posted a picture alongside Jamai 2.0 actor Ravi Dubey. The actor sizzled in a black bikini as she promoted her show, Jamai Raja 2.0 season 2 alongside Ravi Dubey. Here are few pics from her recent photoshoot nearby a beach where Ravi Dubey is donning a shirtless look, paired with white trousers while Nia can be seen in a black bikini outfit.

Nia Sharma’s Jamai 2.0 is an upcoming web series that will see Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma back on the screen together. The two have previously been seen in Jamai Raja that aired from 2014 till 2016. The series would be made available to watch on the OTT platform, ZEE5. Jamai 2.0 is a drama series and is a tale about revenge and interpersonal relationships of all the characters with multiple points of conflict. The series is directed by Aarambh Singh and is a sequel to the popular TV series Jamai Raja which also featured Nia and Ravi in the pivotal roles.

