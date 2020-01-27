Nia Sharma And Other Television Actors Who Changed Their Names To Enter Showbiz

Did you know that Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma has changed her name for professional reasons? Much like Bollywood actors, television actors too have changed their names to better their career or many other professional reasons. Some of the most well-known actors from the television industry have changed their names or made alterations in their names. Here’s a list of female actors from the television industry who have changed their names. Check out the list here.

Female actors on television who have changed their names

Then: Neha Sharma

Now: Nia Sharma

Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma was originally named Neha Sharma. However, the reason behind why she changed her name is a mystery. Many claimed that the change in her name is because of her career, although there hasn’t been any clarification from her end.

Then: Natasha Hassanandani

Now: Anita Hassanandani

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anita Hassanandani changed to Natasha Hassanandani. She later changed it back to Anita as she felt it was lucky for her. It has been reported that she changed her name after an astrologer told her to do so to further her career as an actor. She made her television debut with the show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii.

Then: Divya Desai

Now: Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has allegedly changed her name about a decade ago. At birth, she was named as Divya Desai, however, she changed her name to Rashami Desai to benefit her career. Rashami’s mother had reportedly stated that the actor had consulted a professional numerologist who suggested that she changes her name to further her career.

Then: Shweta Tiwari

Now: Ridheema Tiwari

It has been reported that Sasural Genda Phool actor Ridheema Tiwari changed her name from Shweta Tiwari to Ridheema. According to reports, the actor faced a lot of problems in her career initially as Shweta was a very common name. reports claim that she consulted here guru and changed her named to Ridheema for her career.

