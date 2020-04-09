The Debate
When Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti Wore Their Hair In Thick, Beachy Waves; See Pics

Television News

Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti are well-known faces of the Indian television industry and both acted in 'Naagin' series. Take a look at their beachy waves hairstyle.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti are two famous faces on Indian television. Nia Sharma is currently portraying the role of Brinda in the fourth season of Naagin titled Naagin - Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. The actor is known for playing prominent roles in soap operas like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan and many more. The actor has even won several awards for her most loved serial Jamai Raja.

ALSO READ: When Nia Sharma Revealed Some Secrets From Her Personal Life | Know More

On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti is quite popular for portraying Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. Reportedly, she has also been a radio jockey previously. However, the actor started her acting career in regional theatre and films. She has also worked in a few Punjabi films. Both the actors are known to experiment with their looks and never fail to impress their fans with their unique fashion statements. Take a look at Nia and Surbhi’s beachy waves hairstyle to take inspiration.

Nia Sharma's photos

1. Sun's out, messy hair out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. Nia just wanna have messy beachy waves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Being "bad" and getting nothing done

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. An all-black attire with beachy waves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. Sunshine and some pretty sweet lookin' hair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurrana, Nia Sharma & Other TV Celebs Light Diyas On PM Modi's Call

Surbhi Jyoti's photos

1. Laila in beachy waves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. Rocking in traditional outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Beach hair, don't care

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Smouldering look with a pinch of sunshine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. Combination of peachy and beachy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Fame Karishma Tanna's Lockdown Diaries Includes Productive Activities

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Others Who Impressed With Their Fashion Choices This Week

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

