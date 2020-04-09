When Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti Wore Their Hair In Thick, Beachy Waves; See Pics

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti are two famous faces on Indian television. Nia Sharma is currently portraying the role of Brinda in the fourth season of Naagin titled Naagin - Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. The actor is known for playing prominent roles in soap operas like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan and many more. The actor has even won several awards for her most loved serial Jamai Raja.

On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti is quite popular for portraying Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. Reportedly, she has also been a radio jockey previously. However, the actor started her acting career in regional theatre and films. She has also worked in a few Punjabi films. Both the actors are known to experiment with their looks and never fail to impress their fans with their unique fashion statements. Take a look at Nia and Surbhi’s beachy waves hairstyle to take inspiration.

Nia Sharma's photos

1. Sun's out, messy hair out

2. Nia just wanna have messy beachy waves

3. Being "bad" and getting nothing done

4. An all-black attire with beachy waves

5. Sunshine and some pretty sweet lookin' hair

Surbhi Jyoti's photos

1. Laila in beachy waves

2. Rocking in traditional outfit

3. Beach hair, don't care

4. Smouldering look with a pinch of sunshine

5. Combination of peachy and beachy

