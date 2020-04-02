Nia Sharma And Vijayendra Kumeria's Cute Banter Will Make You Smile

Nia Sharma is an avid social media user as she goes on to post several quirky pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. The actor has a lot of fun on social media as she is seen posting several memes, indulging in some fun banter and much more. And this recent fun banter between Nia Sharma with Vijayendra Kumeria is sure to make you smile.

Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her chilling in her car grooving to Luis Fonsi’s Spanish song Despacito. In the video, she can also be seen saying a word from the song and telling her fans that she only knows a word from the song. Along with video that was posted by Nia Sharma, she also went on to write telling her fan that “Singing Spanish songs be like...” Check out Nia Sharma’s quirky video below.

As soon as she posted the video, many of her fans went on to praise the actor for her singing talent and grooves. Among her many fans and friends, actor Vijayendra Kumeria also went on to comment on the post. And their fun banter over this post will make you smile.

Vijayendra Kumeria went on to ask Nia Sharma in the comments section if she knew about the lockdown as she is seen posting several pictures and videos on her handle. Replying to this comment, Nia Sharma said, “hahahhahaha you bet! More videos than money in my bank”. Check out their fun banter below.

Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria share a great bond. Fans love their on-screen chemistry. They both star in the famous daily soap Naagin 4 which airs on Colors channel. Check out their cute picture together.

