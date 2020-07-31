Nia Sharma And Vijendra Kumar Get Emotional On The Last Day Of 'Naagin 4'; See Posts Here

As fans are eagerly waiting for the final episode of Naagin 4 to air, the cast and crew have finally wrapped up the shoot. Yes, the shooting of the much-acclaimed show Naagin 4 has come to an end. Actors Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria got an emotional farewell from the director and the rest of the cast of their supernatural show, Naagin 4. The team bid a heart-warming farewell, as cut a cake, clicked lots of pictures, revived the fun times and the fond memories that they are going to miss.

During the last day of the shoot, Vijayendra and Nia have cut a cake with previous 'naagins' Adaa Khan and Surbhi Jyoti. And it was not just Nia and Vijayendea who got emotional, director Ranjan Kumar also got very emotional as he bid goodbye to the duo and the fourth season of Naagin.

Nia also took to her Instagram handle shared a video of the director bidding them goodbye. Along with the post she also wrote, “A moment to cherish forever❤️❤️❤️ @singhranjankumar you have been a teacher.. shall always be.. @vijayendrakumeria A man of Honor!❤️” Watch the video below.

The director also took to his Instagram handle to share lots of pictures on his Instagram handle. One of the pictures, he also captioned it as, "Nia Sharma ki vidai from Naagin 4. God bless u beta." Take a look at some of the farewell pics of Nia.

Also read | Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan And Surbhi Jyoti Look Adorable In Ekta's 'Naagin Fest'

Actor Vijayendra also went on to pen a heartfelt note for Nia through his Instagram handle. He shared a sweet picture with her where they are all smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, he also wrote, saying that this was their 'first' natural picture on the last day of the shoot. He also went on to call their journey ‘a fantastic short and sweet journey’. He also praised Nia by saying that was fabulous and asked to 'Always be this bindaas, crazy, funny, energetic, and the amazing person that you are. Stay blessed, stay gorgeous'. Check out the post below.

Also read | Rashami Desai Says 'Bye Bye' To Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4'; Co-actors Bid Farewell

Naagin 4 may have come to an end but fans have cause to cheer up. Season 5 's latest promos are already on the air and see Hina Khan as the latest Naagin returning to the small screen.

Also read | Nia Sharma Shares Before And After Pic, Asks Fans 'Who Dressed Better?'

Also read | Nia Sharma Tests Co-star Vijayendra Kumeria’s Intelligence, Posts Hilarious Video On IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.