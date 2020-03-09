Nia Sharma's Black Outfits That Prove That She Is Obsessed With The Colour

Television actor Nia Sharma has been winning the hearts of her fans by setting some major fashion goals. The actor is currently seen essaying the role of a Brinda in the television show Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is very active on her social media accounts. Nia Sharma is one of the most stylish actors and nails any and every look to perfection. Here are some of her Instagram pictures that prove that Nia Sharma adores the colour black. Check out the pictures here:

Nia Sharma’s black outfits

Nia Sharma wore a black coloured bodysuit with a deep V-neckline. She looked glamorous as she completed the look with a netted black jacket. She wore a pair of golden coloured heels that created a much-needed contrast and highlighted the look perfectly.

Netizens went gaga over Nia Sharma’s black sari look. The actor wore a black coloured blouse with a sheer black coloured sari. She accessorised the look with a pair of heavy silver oxidised earrings. She kept her makeup to a minimum as she slays the look.

Nia Sharma slayed in a black coloured bra top and a pair of dark coloured short shorts. She wore a pair of black coloured knee-length boots, she accessorised with a silver-coloured chain and a pair of goggles. She had her hair pulled up in a messy bun as she soaked the sun in the picture.

Nia Sharma is a vision to behold in a black frilled dress. she wore a pair of netted gloves and a studded cross to complement the look. She wore dramatic makeup and had her hair open in the picture. Netizens claimed that Nia looked ‘hot and fabulous’ in the picture.

Nia Sharma wore a dark coloured crop top with a deep V neckline. She wore a pair of leather pants and paired the look with a pair of transparent heels. She wore minimum makeup and had her hair open for the glamorous shot.

